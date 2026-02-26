When Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the NBA over a decade ago, it was obvious that he was different. Despite being just 18 years old, Antetokounmpo was already building his reputation as the ‘Greek Freak.' Ten years later, the next phenom entered the league, with Victor Wembanyama looking equally like a unicorn.

Both players are dominant, but in very different ways.

Sandro Mamukelashvili, a current member of the Toronto Raptors, is the lone NBA player to have played with both players in the league.

Ahead of Wednesday's game with the San Antonio Spurs, Mamu, as he's known, detailed the difference between the two players. Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg captured his response.

“I would say Giannis is more physical. That’s how he gets his buckets – in the paint, bully ball. Wemby is more versatile. He can shoot the hell out of the ball, use both hands, mid-range,” Mamukelashvili said pregame.

When asked if he ever got used to watching Wemby defy logic, he was very curt.

“Hell no!”

The Bucks superstar is an imposing physical presence. He is nearly unguardable if he gets the ball in the paint. This is because of his combination of size, strength, and athleticism. But he is such a freak athlete that there are holes in his game. Shooting never came naturally and is something he still struggles with, both from the field and at the free throw line.

Those holes do not exist with Wembanyama.

Wemby has an extremely wide array of offensive skills that have never been seen before from someone his size.

“I don’t think you can set a bar at how good he can be,” said Mamukelashvili.

“You really can’t predict what he’s going to do. He might pull up from half court or if you press up he might just go down & dunk it. I think the more experience he gets, the stronger he gets, sky’s the limit.”

Through his first 160 NBA games, Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23 points, 10.9 rebounds, and a ridiculous 3.4 blocks per game. He's shooting 47 percent from the field, and better 34 percent from beyond the arc, which is unheard of at 7-foot-4. This season, that number has gone up to 36 percent, knocking down 1.8 triples per game.

He has the Spurs well ahead of its rebuild schedule. They entered Wednesday's game against the Raptors 41-16, second in the Western Conference.