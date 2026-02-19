The biggest story in the NBA has been the immediate future of Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he appears to be near the end of his run with the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo's possible trade sent shockwaves around the league, even holding up teams from making trades to see if the two-time MVP was available to be acquired.

In the days leading into the trade deadline, one team picked up steam as a major destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo's services: the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves, led by charismatic star Anthony Edwards, have made runs for the Western Conference Finals the past two seasons, but it appears that they haven't had enough to get over the hump. So, the Timberwolves made an aggressive pursuit of Antetokounmpo, and it appeared that playing with Edwards was at the top of mind for the Bucks star.

This interaction between the Greek Freak and Ant-Man at All-Star Weekend: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “We about to go viral again, man.” Anthony Edwards: “We always gonna go viral you get me and you together. We going viral.” (via @Timberwolves)pic.twitter.com/DFnmFXHKc1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2026

Ultimately, talks fell apart as Milwaukee elected to keep Antetokounmpo through the rest of the season and explore his future in the off-season. At the All-Star break, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Edwards added fuel to the trade rumors.

In a video posted by the Timberwolves, the two All-Stars were seen interacting in the tunnel in the Intuit Dome and made a mention of how they knew that the video of them together would go viral.

“We about to go viral again, man,” Antetokounmpo said.

Edwards replied, “We always gonna go viral you get me and you together. We going viral.”

These interactions between players at the All-Star Game are always seen as a possible precursor for a team-up in the future. During the 2019 All-Star Game, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were caught on video speaking with each other privately, which many at the time speculated was about possibly teaming up to play with each other. And the speculation appeared to be true.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last night 👀 (@jpizzy15 sent me the video) pic.twitter.com/xKXT8MPnwm — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) February 18, 2019

On Kevin Durant's podcast The ETCs with Kevin Durant in September 2020, Durant indicated that the interaction solidified their intention to play with each other, although they did not know which team they would be joining.

“The All-Star game video where they caught us in the hallway. That’s when it was solidified that we were going somewhere. They didn’t know for a fact where it was, but it was somewhere.”

Durant added that the conversation at All-Star Weekend wasn't the first time they discussed their futures.

“Like we would have these types of [basketball related] conversations all day, every day. And it grew from there. It just grew from there, it was organic, you know what I’m saying? And it wasn’t something that you can kind of pinpoint and say like, this was the moment. It just, it just happened.”

It’s unknown if Edwards and Antetokounmpo were having similar conversations, and they certainly weren't having it in that video. But, there is a possibility that we could see the two All-Stars team up in the future.

The Bucks and the Timberwolves are both back in action on Friday night. Minnesota hosts Dallas at 7:30 PM, with the game being broadcast on ESPN. Meanwhile, the Bucks will travel to New Orleans for an 8 PM tip-off.