Milwaukee Bucks guard Cormac Ryan (30) poses for a picture during Milwaukee Bucks Media Day at the Fiserv Forum.The Bucks had been carrying an empty two-way contract spot since the release of Mark Sears early last month. But this week, the Bucks addressed their open two-way contract roster spot with the signing of guard Cormac Ryan, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

Cormac Ryan is no stranger to the Bucks; he was invited to training camp this season and was one of the team’s final roster cuts. He stayed within the Bucks’ system, joining the Wisconsin Herd in the G League following his release.

Ryan had appeared in 29 games with the Herd this year, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He was averaging 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 48.9 percent shooting from the field, 42.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 88.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Prior to the NBA, Ryan spent his final season of college basketball at North Carolina, playing well after he made the decision to transfer from Notre Dame.

He went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, and latched on with the Oklahoma City Thunder for summer league. He impressed them enough that they brought him to training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season. He did not make the final roster and he subsequently joined the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League.

Ryan joins Alex Antetokounmpo and Pete Nance as the Bucks’ three two-way contract players. He will likely continue to see playing time with the Herd as the final couple of months of the regular season wind down.

The Bucks are currently 26-31 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have won two consecutive games and are one game back of the Charlotte Hornets for the 10th seed and the final play-in spot.