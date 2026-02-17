With Giannis Antetokounmpo saying he is committed to the Milwaukee Bucks as of now, the feeling could potentially change when it comes to the offseason. As the Bucks kept Antetokounmpo past the trade deadline on Feb. 5, the star would be asked about his mentality approaching an integral decision about his future with the franchise.

In an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN, Antetokounmpo would say he wouldn't want to stay in Milwaukee and never have the feeling of winning a championship. While continuing to say he wants to win a title with the franchise, he would consider pivoting if “that's not on the table or in the plans.”

“The most important thing I want to win a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks and if that's not on the table or in the plans, that's when you’re kind of like, ‘Okay, maybe I got to pivot,' because I really want to win,” Antetokounmpo said.

In the same interview, Antetokounmpo would say how he is “committed” to the Bucks and how “extremely loyal” he is as a person.

“As of today, I'm committed to the Milwaukee Bucks, I'm committed to the people that I work with, my teammates, the coaching staff, coach Doc [Rivers], and Jon [Horst] in the front office…you will never hear me say I don't want to be a Milwaukee Buck. I am a winner, and I'm extremely loyal,” Antetokounmpo said.

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with Antetokounmpo and his future with Milwaukee, as there will be a bevy of teams that will pursue the team in the offseason. In the meantime, Antetokounmpo looks to help the Bucks as the team is currently at 23-20, putting them 12th in the Eastern Conference, as they face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.