The Milwaukee Bucks (26-31) count on Bobby Portis Jr. to bring energy on a nightly basis, especially while franchise keystone Giannis Antetokounmpo recovers from a calf injury. Sometimes, though, it is hard to turn off such intensity. The veteran forward remained locked-in during a historic and mystifying game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. He went toe-to-toe with a young fan for a mind-boggling 14 rounds before finally winning the battle with a rock, via the MrBuckBuck X account.

Fortunately, the Bucks did not leave without Portis amid his seemingly endless one-on-one showdown in Fiserv Forum. He gave a young girl one heck of a story to share with all her friends and classmates, and he also pulled out the W. Additionally, the 2021 NBA champion helped his team grab a 118-116 victory versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, thereby continuing Milwaukee's impressive February (8-3 this month). All in all, Portis had himself an incredible night.

Bobby Portis plays a young fan in the longest game of Rock Paper Scissors you will ever see Video via: https://t.co/g2brwaAZmL pic.twitter.com/srXzVwOGZr — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) February 26, 2026

Article Continues Below

When the 31-year-old breaks out the “crazy eyes” and gets amped up on the court, some people might label him unhinged. Punching then-Chicago Bulls teammate Nikola Mirotic in the face back in 2017 probably does not help matters. However, the man clearly has a soft side. He was already a fan favorite, but following this hard-earned Rock, Paper, Scissors triumph, Portis may have just attained legendary status in Cream City.

He aims to bring that same tenacity to Friday night's matchup versus the inconsistent New York Knicks (37-22). Bobby Portis Jr. has been a vital offensive spark plug for the squad this season, averaging 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting a scorching 45.1 percent from 3-point range. He will try to keep his hot streak going in Milwaukee. Perhaps another fan will issue him a challenge before the game.