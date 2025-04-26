Damian Lillard's return to the Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup in Game 2 of the team's NBA Playoffs series against the Indiana Pacers was expected to change everything. But after two games, that hasn't happened, despite the Bucks' emphatic Game 3 win in which they dismantled the Pacers in the second half, outscoring them 70-44 on the way to a 117-101 victory.

“Honestly, he is on fumes, and …you can tell just didn't have any rhythm,” coach Doc Rivers told reporters postgame. “You don't just sit for as long as [he did] and walk into an intense playoff game and have rhythm. You just don't.”

Lillard scored just 7 points on 2-for-12 shooting, including 1-for-8 on 3-pointers. It was perhaps the first game in the Bucks star's career where his made shots matched his blocks and steals, of which he had two apiece to go along with five assists. Those assists included two to Giannis Antetokounmpo and one to Jericho Sims at point-blank range, a welcome development in the Bucks' efforts to draw defenders away from the paint.

Lillard was notably aggressive on the defensive end, frustrating the Pacers' shifty guards with on-ball pressure that led to multiple deflections and takeaways. The Bucks star's effort was punctuated by a climb-the-ladder stuff of Pacers' forward Pascal Siakam as the big man went up for a breakaway dunk in the second quarter.

“That was my focus,” he said of the contributions he made beyond scoring. “Just to help find a way to win, and however that looked or whatever I needed to do, I was going to do it.”

Gary Trent Jr. relieved Lillard of his usual scoring responsibilities. The veteran celebrated his return to the starting lineup with a career-best performance, hitting on 9-for-12 triples for 37 points. Lillard rained praise down on Trent, Jr., who was also his teammate in Portland before Lillard lobbied the team to bring him to the Bucks last offseason, earning another big assist.

“I know how much he really believes in himself,” Lillard said. “Some people believe when it's going well. Some people kind of get down on themselves [when it's not]. But I know his thoughts on himself [never change], the true confidence. So this type of game doesn't surprise me.”

Lillard clearly was feeling good vibes postgame, flanked at the press conference by his son and daughter, both on the all-NBA in cuteness. He predicted his shooting woes won't last.

“Each game I feel better and better,” the Bucks star said. “I just got to keep giving myself a chance to turn that corner.”

Up next for the Bucks: Game 4 against the Pacers on Sunday night in Milwaukee.