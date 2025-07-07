The Milwaukee Bucks have officially moved on from Damian Lillard. That doesn't mean fans no longer have shock towards the decision.

The Bucks waived and stretched the remainder of Lillard's contract for the next five years, releasing the star guard as he rehabs a torn Achilles. They did this to bring over Myles Turner, who takes over as the team's starting center after leaving the Indiana Pacers this offseason.

Milwaukee's time with Lillard ends after two seasons. His efforts to bring a title to the city didn't come to fruition, but the organization still appreciated his stint with a farewell post.

“A leader as resilient and clutch as they come. You gave your all for this team and this city. Thank you, Dame,” the post read.

A leader as resilient and clutch as they come. You gave your all for this team and this city. Thank you, Dame. pic.twitter.com/CB1fYOyCoW — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2025

While Bucks fans can enjoy the notion that Turner will improve their roster, they are still upset with the fact that they no longer have Lillard on their squad. Here are some of their reactions.

“You did him wrong tho💀😭,” one fan said.

“Lol so much that you took the biggest cap hit in 25 years releasing him,” one remarked.

“Man it wasn’t supposed to go like this at all,” another commented.

“Y’all did my GOAT dirty smh. Glad he taking money from y’all 😂✌️,” one replied.

“Will always appreciate him for what he did for our team. I still remember the excitement from that trade notification years ago. I'll always remember Bucks Dame,” a fan stated.

What's next for Bucks after moving on from Damian Lillard

The championship aspirations the Bucks had with the star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard never came into fruition.

While they showcased promise when they played on the court together throughout the regular season, they couldn't stay healthy to perform in the playoffs. Both years ended in first-round exits, losing to the Pacers both times.

Milwaukee made this decision as they need to convince Antetokounmpo to stay with the franchise, showing him they can compete for another title with their roster. However, letting go of Lillard makes the journey a difficult as they lose a star player when he's healthy.

With Lillard out for at least most of next season, the Bucks will hope to revamp themselves moving forward. With Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma among others, the squad will look to be better as a potential contender for the 2026 title.