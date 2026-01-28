The time has officially come. Giannis Antetokounmpo wants out of Milwaukee either this season or during the offseason. These rumors have been ongoing for over a year now, but Giannis never made it public until Wednesday. Shams Charania broke the news, stating that Giannis is “ready for a new home.”

Of course, many on social media will have strong opinions on the subject. Media, former players, former teammates, coaches, etc… In this instance, former teammate Jae Crowder called out the Bucks for failing Giannis.

“WE WERE 30-13 BTW. TO BRING IN DOC. THIS IS WHAT STARTED THE AVALANCHE,” Crowder said on X when going back to when Adrian Griffin was fired for Doc Rivers.

Crowder then responded to a comment about the team dancing the day after Griffin was fired. Here was his response:

“WE WASNT DANCING BC HE GOT FIRED WE DANCED TO TRY AND SHAKE THE VIBES IN A POSITIVE LIGHT BC WE WERE ALL BLINDSIDED AND HAD A GAME TO PLAY WITHOUT A HEADCOACH. WHAT WERE WE SUPPOSE TO DO BE SAD ON THE COURT AND GET BLOWN OUT?”

Crowder is currently a free agent and last played with the Sacramento Kings. The forward often expresses his opinion on X. Last week, Crowder went viral for his take on how the game, in his eyes, is in a weird spot.

“SO NO ONES GOING TO ADMIT THE NBA IS IN A WEIRD PLACE? THE LEAGUE IS PICKUP BALL NOW? WHAT HAPPENED TO TRYING TO EXPLOIT TEAMS WEAKNESS AND MAKING CHESS MOVES. WHAT HAPPENED TO GAMEPLANS? WATCHING GAMES THIS SEASON NOT JUST BC IM NOT PLAYING FEELS & LOOKS WEIRD.”

Sports have become very analytical. Some teams try to race to 130 points in a game, while some teams are just cruising to the finish line, knowing they can't compete. The NBA does feel like it is in a weird spot with the lack of teams willing to fight for a championship.