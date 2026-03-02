The Milwaukee Bucks aren't exactly in a position to make fun of other teams considering that the franchise is on life support amid the plenty of trade rumors swirling around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And they certainly aren't in position to make fun of the Chicago Bulls' dealing prior to the trade deadline, as they lost by 23 points to Chicago on Sunday night after the Bulls blitzed them to the tune of a 33-8 spurt in the fourth quarter that included a stretch where they allowed a 27-0 run.

Nonetheless, the basketball gods remember everything, and they certainly did not forget what Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said prior to their contest on Sunday. Before their game against the Bulls, Rivers poked fun at Chicago's trade deadline maneuverings.

“Yeah, they added 17 more guards,” Rivers said in response to a question about how much the Bulls have changed, as per Drew Stevens of The Bigs.

It is a bit trendy to make fun of the Bulls, but the Bucks had to back up their head coach's talk and they didn't. Chicago may have added 17 or maybe even 67 guards, but in the end, a win is a win. And on Sunday night, Milwaukee was on the losing end.

Bucks are stuck in limbo

The Bucks have few draft assets and not much in the way of solid young prospects to build the team around should Antetokounmpo push through with a trade demand. Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins are the team's two best young players, and their long-term positional home seems to be the same (point guard).

The Bucks will have no choice but to try and remain semi-competitive for at least the next few years, as they do not control their future first-round pick until 2031. Until then, losses like the one they suffered on Sunday against the Bulls are the ones they have to avoid at all costs if they want to