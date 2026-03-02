Doc Rivers didn't hold back on the Milwaukee Bucks' mistakes throughout their 120-97 blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.

Rivers has been a head coach in the NBA since 1999, representing five teams throughout his coaching career. He currently represents the Bucks, going through his third season with the franchise.

Milwaukee has underperformed throughout his stint, suffering back-to-back first round exits as the franchise's future is in question with Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly testing free agency in 2027. The team's loss to Chicago didn't help matters, collapsing in a 27-0 run throughout the game.

Rivers reflected on the blowout loss after the game, per reporter Eric Nehm. He called out the inconsistent stretches that prevented Milwaukee from taking control, resulting in Chicago booming in the biggest moments of the contest.

“The good looks came after crappy basketball for the first 11 minutes of the third quarter. The second group, they got us the 15-point lead. The first group came in before halftime, lost it and then regained it and then lost it again. They lost two 15-point leads… I don't know if there's such a thing as the basketball gods, but if there is, he was alive tonight,” Rivers said.

“When you approach the game and play like that, you don't deserve to win. If we would have won the game, I would have been upset. I'd have taken the win because we need it, but that is not how you play basketball. I don't know how many contested in-between shots jump shots we took in the third. I can't wait to look at it. It felt like every other shot was a contested off the dribble, 16 dribbles, in-between jump shot and that's the worst shot of the game, unless it's the last five seconds of the shot clock, so that was a disappointing loss and I hope we all feel it.”

How Doc Rivers, Bucks performed against Bulls

Doc Rivers and the Bucks have some self-reflecting to do. They may still be without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to injury, but they can't tolerate losses like the one they had against the Bulls.

Six players scored in double-digits for Milwaukee in the loss. Bobby Portis led the team with a stat line of 18 points, five rebounds and one block. He shot 7-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. Cam Thomas came next with 15 points and three assists, AJ Green had 13 points and two assists, while Ryan Rollins put up 11 points and seven assists. Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. provided 10 points each.

Milwaukee fell to a 26-33 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards while trailing the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Boston Celtics as tip-off will commence on March 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET.