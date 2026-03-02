The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at a crossroads after finishing the season with a 3-14 record. With the top pick secured in the NFL Draft, the franchise is expected to select Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza while retaining Geno Smith as a veteran bridge quarterback.

However, there is a looming possibility of a trade involving Maxx Crosby. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated predicts that a trade could happen this week, although recent surgeries might prevent the return from reaching the same level as Micah Parsons, and all this could impact the NFL Draft for the Raiders this season.

We are going to take a look at the results from the PFF simulator for a complete seven-round mock draft:

Round 1, Pick 1: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Selecting Fernando Mendoza as the first overall pick marks a defining moment for the John Spytek era. After an impressive transfer season at Indiana, Mendoza enters the NFL as a national champion and Heisman Trophy winner.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 220 pounds, he has the ideal size and exceptional processing speed required for Klint Kubiak's West Coast offense. His statistics from 2025 were historic, featuring 41 touchdowns and a 72 percent completion rate, demonstrating his ability to deliver high-volume production with pinpoint accuracy.

Round 2, Pick 36: DL Christen Miller, Georgia

To strengthen their defensive front in transition, the Raiders select Christen Miller out of Georgia. Standing 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 321 pounds, Miller was a First-Team All-SEC player in 2025. He is a disruptive interior presence who excels at collapsing the pocket and managing double teams.

While his 1.5 sacks last season may seem low, his impact is evident in the run game and the consistent pressure he applies from the middle. Miller brings championship experience and the physicality required to compete in the AFC West.

Round 3, Pick 67: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Adding a primary target for Mendoza is a top priority, and Malachi Fields offers a substantial catch radius. After transferring from Virginia to Notre Dame, Fields established himself as one of the premier contested-catch threats in college football. At 6 feet 4 inches and 222 pounds, he averaged 17.5 yards per reception in 2025, proving he can stretch the field despite his size.

Fields is a chain-mover who excels at winning 50/50 balls and shielding defenders with his frame.

He provides the Raiders with a physical X-receiver who can win battles in the air, offering a safe and reliable option for whichever quarterback is under center as the team transitions its offensive identity under Kubiak.

Round 4, Pick 102: DI Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

The Raiders continue to invest in the trenches by adding Florida State standout Darrell Jackson Jr. At 6 feet 5 inches and 315 pounds, Jackson is a true space-eater who specialized in gap control for the Seminoles.

His 2025 season featured 44 tackles and one sack, but his real value lies in his ability to demand double teams, freeing up edge rushers. Jackson has an 86-inch wingspan, which he uses to disrupt passing lanes and bring down ball carriers in the interior.

Pairing him with Christen Miller gives Las Vegas an incredibly heavy and talented young interior duo that will be difficult for any offensive line to move, especially in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Round 4, Pick 117: G Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

Protecting the quarterback is non-negotiable, and Jalen Farmer is a technically refined blocker who excelled after moving from Florida to Kentucky. In 2025, Farmer played over 800 snaps and allowed only two sacks, earning a grade of 84 percent.

His performance against high-level SEC competition got him an invite to the Senior Bowl, where he showcased his versatility and strength. Farmer is a high-IQ player who rarely misses an assignment, making him a perfect fit for the discipline Kubiak expects on the offensive line.

He brings a competitive edge to the run game and the pass-protection consistency needed to keep Mendoza or Smith clean in the pocket.

Round 4, Pick 134: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

To address a secondary need of length, the Raiders select Julian Neal from Arkansas. A 6-foot-2, 208-pound cornerback, Neal is a physical defender who specialized in ball production last season. He recorded 55 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and two interceptions, showcasing the kind of ball-hawk instincts the Raiders' backfield has lacked.

His standout 11-tackle performance against Arkansas State demonstrated his willingness to play aggressively and contribute in run support.

Neal is an ideal fit for a press-man scheme where his size can disrupt wide receivers at the line of scrimmage, and his special teams experience ensures he will contribute to the roster immediately.

Round 5, Pick 174: LB Red Murdock, Buffalo

Red Murdock, one of the most productive players in college football history, joins the Raiders' linebacker corps with an aggressive mindset. He famously broke Khalil Mack’s NCAA record for career forced fumbles, finishing with a total of 17, including six in his 2025 season alone.

Standing at 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 240 pounds, he is a downhill thumper who recorded 142 tackles last year. Murdock has an incredible nose for the football and plays with a relentless motor, which will quickly make him a fan favorite in Las Vegas.

While he needs to continue developing his coverage skills, his ability to create turnovers and stop the run makes him a valuable selection in the fifth round.

Round 6, Pick 181: T Nolan Rucci, Penn State

Nolan Rucci is a classic developmental tackle with an impressive frame of 6 feet 8 inches and 307 pounds. After transferring from Wisconsin to Penn State, Rucci appeared in every game for the Nittany Lions in 2025, showcasing the athleticism that made him a former five-star recruit.

Although he still needs to build functional strength to handle NFL power rushers, his footwork and length are ideal for an elite tackle. In the sixth round, he represents a high-ceiling project who could eventually develop into a starting right tackle.

Rucci’s pedigree and physical tools make him an excellent candidate for the Raiders' coaching staff to develop over the next few seasons.

Round 6, Pick 184: CB Tacario Davis, Washington

Continuing the trend of adding size to the secondary, Las Vegas selects 6-foot-4 cornerback Tacario Davis. Davis spent his senior year at Washington after transferring from Arizona, and his rare height makes him a unique matchup weapon.

Despite his size, he ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, proving he has the recovery speed to keep up with NFL wide receivers. Davis is a fluid mover who previously led his conference in pass breakups and has the wingspan to dominate entire sections of the field.

He is a developmental project with the physical traits to become a strong boundary corner in the right defensive system.

Round 7, Pick 219: WR Colbie Young, Georgia

With their final pick, the Raiders select Colbie Young, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver from Georgia. Although his production in 2025 was limited due to injury, Young is a formidable red-zone threat who knows how to use his size to win contested catches.

Throughout his time at both Miami and Georgia, he proved to be a reliable target with large hands and an impressive vertical jump.

If he can stay healthy, his physical tools far exceed his seventh-round status, providing the Raiders with a low-risk, high-reward option to complete their draft class