Dr. Taylor Williams, a former Miss Albany State University and Lee County Primary School assistant principal, has passed away at the age of 32. Per a report by WALB, she passed away on Saturday, February 28, and the cause of her passing is unknown.

Williams was an alumna of Albany State University and served as Miss Albany State University during the 2014-2015 school year. She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and was initiated into the Gamma Sigma Chapter on the campus of Albany State. Her husband, George Williams, posted a tribute to her on his Facebook account.

The tribute is below:

“My Baby, My Wife, My Everything. Taylar Not Was Still Is And Will Live On To Be One Of The Greatest To Ever Live. If You Knew Her You Loved Her And If She Knew You She Loved You Period. Not A Bad Bone On Her Body Would Help Anybody Do Anything. The Way She Loved Me And My Kids Was Second To Gods Love For Us And Ima Miss You Baby. It Was And Still Is You Can Have Whatever You Want Baby. I Really Don’t Know How I’m To Make It Without You Tay Love You Baby.”

Following the completion of her bachelor's in Early Childhood and Special Education, Williams went on to pursue her Master of Education in Special Education and Teaching. She received her master’s in December 2018. She then attended Nova Southeastern University to earn her Doctor of Education in Special Education with a concentration in Applied Behavior Analysis.

Throughout her postsecondary education, she worked in education, first in the Dougherty County School System before transitioning to the Lee County School System, where she became an assistant principal in 2025. Williams is survived by her husband and her four children.