Kyle Kuzma joined the Milwaukee Bucks two weeks ago. He already hit a major milestone at his newest NBA stop. And needed only five games to pull it off.

Kuzma took a pass from the right hand side of the arc. He fired the long range three-pointer and swished the basket with under 20 seconds left in the first quarter. But that basket against the Los Angeles Clippers entered his name into a new club. Kuzma now has made 1,000 career three-pointers.

Kuzma got sent to the Bucks via the Washington Wizards on Feb. 6. He became a part of a multi-player deal that also included Jericho Sims. Milwaukee added a 2020 NBA champion plus All-NBA Rookie Team member from 2018. The Bucks now witness career history from Kuzma.

Bucks' Kyle Kuzma joins elite list after milestone moment

Kuzma hit his 1,000th long-range basket in eight NBA seasons. Others have hit that mark quicker.

Buddy Hield became the fastest player to reach 1,000 threes on Sept. 22, 2022. He hit that mark during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets — and during a time he suited up for the Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, the 1,000-club is a long fraternity list. Names like Patty Mills (1,537 made), Jrue Holiday (1,545), Donovan Mitchell (1,569) are among three active players who have scaled the 1,500 mark.

Hield is already past the 2,000 threes mark, with 2,063. Kevin Durant has fired and made 2,128 from long distance.

Of course, Stephen Curry owns the NBA record for most career threes. He's currently 52 away from becoming the NBA's first player to make 4,000 career three-pointers.

Kuzma is averaging 16.3 points per game as a member of the Bucks. He's shooting from 60% behind the arc. He's averaging 15.3 PPG for this season, which includes his previous output with the Wizards.

The 29-year-old made his presence known in Milwaukee on Feb. 10 against the Golden State Warriors. Kuzma dropped 21 points in 34 minutes despite taking the 125-111 loss. Kuzma delivered that scoring output in 34 minutes of play.