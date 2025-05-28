St. John's basketball ends up losing key scorer RJ Luis Jr. twice. First to the college basketball transfer portal. Now to the NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Luis, who exploded as a scorer during the Red Storm's Big East title run, opted to test the NBA waters. ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony confirmed Luis' decision. Givony also revealed which colleges showed interest in Luis in the portal.

“Luis was the most coveted player left in the transfer portal, being pursued by North Carolina, Kansas, Ole Miss, Villanova, Georgetown and others,” Givony shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They'll need to search elsewhere now to complete their rosters this off-season.

Turns out Rick Pitino and St. John's nearly game-planned against Luis next season. Givony mentioned two conference rivals as interested suitors for the 6-foot-7 guard. But ‘Nova and the Hoyas lose out on Luis — along with the other blue blood programs.

When did St. John's RJ Luis test the portal waters before NBA decision? 

Luis entered the portal following the Red Storm's early March Madness exit. That also came with a disappointing ending at St. John's — not just on the scoreboard.

Pitino made the stunning decision to bench Luis late against Arkansas. The Razorbacks eliminated the favored Red Storm to advance into the Sweet 16. The Red Storm, meanwhile, became the only No. 2 seed to fall in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Pitino never offered a clear explanation on sitting Luis.

The move became perplexing. Considering Luis earned Big East Tournament Most Valuable Player honors. Plus ended St. John's lengthy Big East title dry spell.

The Miami native also led the team with 18.2 points per game. He dropped 29 on Creighton to secure the Big East crown for the first time in 25 years. Luis then delivered 22 points in the first round romp of Omaha.

He ends his St. John's career scoring just nine points against Arkansas. He's entering the draft following his junior season.