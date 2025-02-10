One of the most beloved and respected NBA broadcasters said goodbye to broadcasting Sunday as Hubie Brown called his final game. The 91-year-old former coach sat in the analyst's chair for the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks next to Mike Breen, one of his long-time play-by-play partners.

The Bucks gained a 135-127 victory and while Brown continued to analyze the specifics of the Milwaukee comeback victory, much of the broadcast was something of a love letter to Brown. Several of his broadcast partners throughout his career made appearances throughout the broadcast to thank Brown for his years of service and for his friendship off the court.

Broadcast partners Mike Tirico and Dave Pasch were among the dignitaries who called in or sent in video messages thanking the legend for his work on the air. In addition, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers made a point passing along his respect to Brown for his knowledge of the game and how much he had shared through the years.

Brown seemed both appreciative and uncomfortable with all the praise and love that was heaped on him throughout the game. He wanted to analyze the play of the Sixers and the Bucks until the final seconds rather than simply open his arms to all the praise. He threatened to start crying at multiple points during the broadcast, but he did acknowledge how much the warm regards meant to him.

“It was a fantastic ride,” Brown said. “We tried to come to every game prepared. We tried to be able to show you the difference between the weak side and the strong side. … So that we never underestimate the IQ of the audience.”

Brown had 70-year career in basketball as coach and broadcaster

Brown started his coaching career in 1955 at St. Mary's Academy and from there he would become an assistant coach in basketball and other sports at Cranford (N.J.) High School.

His pro coaching career began in the 1972-73 season for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was hired by Milwaukee head coach Larry Costello and he spent two years on the Bucks sidelines.

That stint with Milwaukee helped him get his first head coaching position in 1974-75 with the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association. Brown coached the Colonels to the ABA title that year after leading them to a 58-26 record.

He went on to coach with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies. Overall, he was a head coach in 1,087 games. He concluded his coaching career with a 528-559 regular-season record and a 31-32 postseason mark.