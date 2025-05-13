The NBA Draft Lottery officially took place on Monday evening in Chicago. The result of the event saw the Dallas Mavericks win the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and are heavily expected to select Cooper Flagg with their pick.

Monday night's results, however, drew a lot of strong reactions from social media due to the Mavs' incredibly low odds of winning the number one overall pick. Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got in on the social media craze.

NBA releases video of Draft Lottery amid social media “rigged” claims

Coming into the Draft Lottery, the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards each had a 14 percent chance to win the No. 1 overall pick. Behind them with the fourth highest odds were the New Orleans Pelicans at 12.5 percent, Philadelphia 76ers at 10.5 percent, Brooklyn Nets at 9.0 percent, and Toronto Raptors at 7.5 percent.

The Dallas Mavericks had the 11th highest odds to get the number one overall pick at just 1.8 percent. They also had an 8.5 percent chance to jump into the fop four. It became apparent they would make the jump after the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors each fell, setting the stage for the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs to jump up.

The reactions on social media, however, to the Mavs landing the number one pick just five months after trading superstar Luka Doncic in one of the most shocking and puzzling trades in NBA history, were what you would expect.

The Cavs won the lotto immediately after LeBron left.

The Pelicans won the lotto immediately after the CP3 trade.

The Pelicans won the lotto again immediately after the AD trade.

The Mavs win it immediately after the Luka trade. You can’t convince me it’s not rigged. — Chris De Silva (@cdesilva23) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shortly after the Draft Lottery was done and the outrage was pouring on social media, the NBA released the official video of the entire Draft Lottery process.

Needless to say, a lot of fans weren't exactly convinced.

Here's the entire 2025 NBA Draft order:

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets (from Suns)

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks (from Kings)

14. San Antonio Spurs (from Hawks)

It remains to be seen whether the Dallas Mavericks want to keep their No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft or package it in a trade for a potential superstar. Either way, they have a major asset on their side as they pursue an NBA Championship.