Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had a great time watching the results of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.

James watched the event as he saw the 14 teams that will have the first 14 selections of the upcoming draft. Some teams rose, some fell, while others got the spot they expected.

However, the top four of the draft made waves of noise throughout the evening. Despite having low odds of 1.8%, the Dallas Mavericks overcame that to shock everyone by winning the draft lottery with the first overall pick.

It didn't take long for the Lakers star to react to the results on social media. He didn't need words to express what he felt in his tweet.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” James said.

How NBA Draft Lottery justified LeBron James' reaction

There is a great sense of irony when it comes to why Lakers star LeBron James reacted the way he did with the Mavericks winning the first pick of the 2025 NBA Draft.

This February, the Lakers and Mavericks executed a groundbreaking trade that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis. As a result, James and the Lakers benefitted by adding an elite scorer and playmaker to elevate their ceiling in the long term.

The Mavericks struggled after the trade, suffering numerous injuries as they failed to make the postseason after losing in the Play-In Tournament. Dallas received a lot of criticism for trading away their franchise cornerstone in Doncic, who led them to the 2024 NBA Finals as he looked geared to keep them competitive.

The franchise had low odds to get the first overall pick but have once again stunned the NBA world with their victory. They now have the opportunity to draft their next cornerstone, which could be Duke star Cooper Flagg, who has earned numerous projections as the top selection.