The NBA on NBC has been ramping up its broadcast team for the upcoming 2025-26 season, but their latest addition takes the cake. On Monday morning, NBC announced that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan will be joining their broadcast team in the upcoming season.

The addition caps off what is expected to be an electric squad for the NBA's return to NBC.

Michael Jordan's official statement after joining NBA on NBC as special contributor

Michael Jordan was officially announced to be joining NBC on Monday morning as a “special contributor” to the NBA on NBC broadcasts for the upcoming 2025-26 season. That season will be the first of an 11-year TV rights deal the NBA inked last offseason.

A legendary addition to our team! We're thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Pjsq8tokfi — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 12, 2025

“Michael [Jordan's] legacy both on and off the court speaks for itself,” NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said in a statement on Monday. “We’re incredibly proud to have him join our coverage.”

After purchasing the Charlotte Hornets, then known as the Bobcats, back in 2010 for $275 million, Michael Jordan sold the Hornets in 2023 for a whopping $2.77 billion. Since then, Jordan remained in the shadows and publicly away from the game of basketball.

In the release from NBC Sports, Michael Jordan also released a statement:

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Six-time NBA Champion Michael Jordan said Monday. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

Michael Jordan's addition to the NBA on NBC crew only beefs up what is already expected to be star-studded group. Over the last few months, NBC Sports announced that, in addition to Jordan, former players Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will be brought on as game analysts, former player Carmelo Anthony will be brought on as a studio analyst, and both Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle will be brought on to do play-by-play.

And of course, the NBA on NBC's return also means the return of Roundbakk Rock, the famous and iconic theme song, which was created by composer, television, and radio personality John Tesh.

Michael Jordan's accomplishments on the court include being a six-time NBA Champion with the Chicago Bulls, a six-time NBA Finals MVP, a five-time NBA regular season MVP winner, a 14-time NBA All-Star, a 10-time NBA scoring champion, and a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist with Team USA.

NBC Sports also made sure to highlight Jordan's off-court accomplishments as well as a part of the release:

“Off the court, Jordan is a successful businessman, investor and philanthropist. His Jordan Brand (a division of NIKE) has been a leader and innovator in athletic shoes and apparel since its creation in 1997. Jordan is also the first former player to become the majority owner of an NBA franchise, the Charlotte Hornets. In the fall of 2020, along with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, he launched a NASCAR team, 23XI Racing. “A strong believer in giving back, Jordan has long supported many charitable causes that provide opportunities for at-risk youth, help kids with disabilities and illnesses, support teachers and provide disaster relief. Novant Health’s Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics in North Carolina provide critical health services to thousands of patients. Jordan has served as Make-A-Wish’s Chief Wish Ambassador since 2008 and has been a wish granter for 35 years.”

In his 15-year career, Bulls and Wizards' great Michael Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. In his 179 postseason appearances, Jordan averaged 33.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field.