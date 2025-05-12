The NBC broadcast team continues to grow, as they announced Michael Jordan will be a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock.

Jordan is arguably the greatest player of all time. With six NBA titles, six NBA Finals MVPs, among other accolades, he'll bring his basketball wisdom to the broadcast booth.

It is the first time he'll be inside the broadcast booth in a major capacity. For the past handful of years, Jordan was a majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

After selling his stake, he's looking for the next step in life after basketball. Ever since he retired, Jordan has not gotten away from basketball.

Most recently, ESPN aired “The Last Dance”, a documentary surrounding the Chicago Bulls and their title run. It mostly detailed the final season of the trio of himself, Dennis Rodman, and Scottie Pippen.

Still, his name transcends the 1980s and 90s. As mentioned earlier, he's labeled as the greatest of all time by many. Jordan's resume speaks for itself when it comes to accolades.

It seems he won't be leaving the game that he loves. He'll look to give much insight to this generation of basketball enthusiasts.

The NBA on NBC expands with Michael Jordan

The dynamic with NBC should be interesting this upcoming season. They've gone all out with promoting the network and their basketball coverage.

Earlier, the NBA on NBC announced that Reggie Miller would join the broadcast. Other names have also joined, like Carmelo Anthony.

Miller was one of Jordan's biggest competitors. The stories that those two have told about the Bulls legend could only be heightened.

Luckily for him, he can learn from Miller, as he has been in the broadcasting industry for quite a while. Something interesting, though, could be the dynamic between the two.

Although the former Indiana Pacers could be primarily in the broadcast booth, Jordan's role could expand to get there one day. It might take some time, but it is possible.

Either way, Jordan's presence only heightens the NBA on NBC's coverage this upcoming season. He could be the one to bridge the gap between the current generation and the past generation.

No matter what, his basketball insight will be unmatched. He can dissect the game on a level that no one else would be able to.

NBC landed arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. Now, they could have the greatest analyst of all time, if things go right.