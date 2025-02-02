The NBA had a quiet Saturday until some earth-rattling news shook up the league. The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are exchanging superstars in a blockbuster trade. The Lakers sent Anthony Davis along with Max Christie and a 2029 first rounder to the Mavs for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kieber and Markieff Morris, per NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN.

But which team initiated the trade? Was Mavs owner Mark Cuban the one calling first? Or were the Lakers brass reaching out to Cuban and company? Charania cleared the air in a subsequent tweet on X.

“The Mavericks approached the Lakers recently and offered Luka Doncic, sources tell ESPN,” Charania said first.

That means Cuban and Dallas moved first. Charania added what followed next on L.A.'s side.

“Lakers brass met and believed the 25-year-old Doncic has the ability to be the face of their franchise for the next decade while giving Anthony Davis a win-now move in Dallas,” Charania said.

Analyst calls ‘malpractice' in Luka Doncic/Anthony Davis trade

This bombshell trade sprouted immediate late Saturday night reactions. Most fans and analyst praised the dealing. However, one analyst and Dallas native ripped the Mavericks and called “malpractice.”

Fox Sports 1 personality Emmanuel Acho ripped his hometown NBA team after the trade got made. The former NFL linebacker Acho didn't mince words about his disappointment toward the Mavs.

“As a Dallas native, who went to the Mavs' first NBA finals in 2006 and the parade in 2011, I can confidently say trading prime Luka Doncic is one of the biggest mistakes in the history of sports,” Acho began. “This is organizational malpractice. I am sick.”

While Mavericks fans like Acho may be sad and irate to see Doncic go, their loss became the Lakers' gain. Even a popular California burger chain threw shade at the Mavericks. In-N-Out Burger took to X to react to the deal.

“Welcome to California Luka Doncic. In-N-Out is better than Whataburger,” the restaurant chain said. Their products have long been compared to the iconic Texas burger franchise.

Doncic/Davis is a trade not many saw coming, though. Charania called the trade the most stunning since he's been an NBA insider.