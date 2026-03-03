The Washington Wizards have had a rough 2025-26 season, but things reached a comical new low on Monday night. Trae Young, the team’s blockbuster mid-season acquisition, was expected to finally make his debut against the Houston Rockets. Instead, he made news for all the wrong reasons.

Young was ejected from the game before playing a single second. The incident occurred when an altercation broke out between Washington’s Jamir Watkins and Houston’s Tari Eason. Young, still in his warm-ups, wandered onto the floor during the spat. NBA rules are strict about bench players entering the court during a scuffle, and official Tony Brothers didn’t hesitate to toss the star guard.

Trae Young was ejected from Wizards-Rockets before playing a single minute with the team 😳 He walked onto the floor during a spat between Jamir Watkins and Tari Eason. pic.twitter.com/T5vsaMdneK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2026

With the game still in progress, the Rockets are currently taking advantage of the distracted Wizards, leading 106-89 late in the contest. Houston has been powered by Alperen Sengun, with 22 points and seven rebounds. Bilal Coulibaly has tried to keep Washington competitive with 18 points of his own, but the story of the night remains the guy in the locker room.

“People hate playing Trae Young” He’s always backing up his teammates btw. https://t.co/k9ycYJWMDq pic.twitter.com/a71SweWiZH — 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐉𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧 (@PlayoffJohnson) March 3, 2026

Social media is having a field day with the “Wizards-era” debut. Fans aren’t holding back, with one user noting, “Trae Young tonight: 0 Minutes 0 Points 0 Assists 1 Ejection.”

The criticism even followed him from his former home. “Part of why I'm so glad my Hawks got rid of Trae is he's more about drama than professionalism. He's more about podcasts than the weight room,” one fan posted. Another added, “Trae Young has been ejected from the Wizards game tonight. Yes. You read that right. Trae Young was ejected before ever playing for his team.”

Even those in shock couldn't believe the luck, saying, “Trae Young being ejected was not on my bingo card…C’mon Tony you wild for that.”

Young is now slated to make his actual debut Thursday against the Utah Jazz. Hopefully, he stays on the bench until the whistle blows this time.