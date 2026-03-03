There was a new face for the Washington Wizards as they hosted the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena on Monday. However, WNBA star Angel Reese could be quite familiar with him.

Her brother, Julian Reese, made his debut for the Wizards after previously spending the season with the Capital City Go-Go in the G League.

He started the game but did not score his first bucket until the third quarter. It was surely a memorable one as he did it against Alperen Sengun, a two-time All-Star.

Julian Reese making his presence felt inside as he gets the layup to drop for his first NBA Bucket 🪣 pic.twitter.com/aP0Us17ajI https://t.co/jywZiRlzFf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2026

The Wizards fell to the Rockets, 123-118. The 22-year-old Reese finished with two points, four rebounds, three steals, and four turnovers in 28 minutes.

While there were obvious jitters, he showed some potential of being a contributor, especially on defense, given his size and length. Maybe he can seek advice from his older sister on how to improve his rebounding.

The elder Reese, who is dating Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magic, expressed how thrilled she was for her little brother after he signed a two-way contract with the Wizards. He went undrafted in 2025 out of Maryland.

“My baby brother. Ugh, I'm so proud of you! Your journey has never been easy, and you've always stayed the course! Let's go, Juju!” wrote the 23-year-old Reese on X.

My baby brother🥺Ugh I’m so proud of you! Your journey has never been easy & you’ve always stayed the course! Let’s go Juju! 🥳🙏🏽 @Reese10Julian https://t.co/6b6OloTHeo — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 28, 2026

They were only born a year apart, so it is not a surprise that they have a close relationship. Basketball runs in their blood, as both of their parents played professionally abroad.

With the Wizards in tanking mode, several players have been given opportunities on the floor. Aside from Reese, guys like Will Riley, Sharife Cooper, Jameer Watkins, and Jaden Hardy have enjoyed playing time.