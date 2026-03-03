The Trae Young era for the Washington Wizards has already started — sort of.

Young has yet to see action on the floor as a Wizard, but he's now part of the story of Monday night's game between his Wizards and the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena in Washington.

That's after he got surprisingly tossed out of the contest amid a heated moment on the court involving Washington guard Jamir Watkins and Rockets forward Tari Eason in the third quarter.

Apparently, Young, who was not in uniform, entered the court, while Watkins and Eason got into it.

Trae Young was ejected from Wizards-Rockets before playing a single minute with the team 😳 He walked onto the floor during a spat between Jamir Watkins and Tari Eason. pic.twitter.com/T5vsaMdneK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2026

Due to lower-body injuries (knee and quad), the 27-year-old Young has not suited up for a game with the Wizards since Washington acquired him via a trade with the Atlanta Hawks in January in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

But he is close to making his debut with Washington. He is reportedly expected to play his first game as a Wizard this coming Thursday in a home game against the Utah Jazz.

Although the Wizards are virtually headed to the lottery, it's apparently not going to prevent the former Oklahoma Sooners star from playing this week. That said, Young is unlikely to get heavy minutes right away in his return, as he needs more time to get rid of the rust amid a long absence on the court.

Young has played in only 10 games so far this season, during which he's averaged 19.3 points, 8.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds, while shooting just 41.5 percent from the field.