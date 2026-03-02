The Denver Nuggets have been looking to add some guard depth to their team since after the trade deadline, and they were finally able to land someone who can help them for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania: Tyus Jones.

“Free agent guard Tyus Jones has agreed to sign with the Denver Nuggets, his agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management tells ESPN. A veteran point guard and ball handler to fill a need for the Nuggets' backcourt,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Mavericks waived Jones last week after signing Ryan Nembhard to a two-year contract.

To start the season, Jones was with the Orlando Magic after signing with the team during the offseason, and was supposed to be a key player coming off the bench. That didn't pan out well for the Magic, and he ended up getting traded to the Charlotte Hornets. Jones was then moved to the Mavericks.

Jones will now be part of a team competing in the Western Conference and ranked among the top five in the standings. They have lost their last two games to teams above them, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, and it could be a cause for concern, as there are only so many games left in the season.

The Nuggets have dealt with injuries to their key players throughout the season, with Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson currently sidelined. When they're fully healthy, there's no doubt they're one of the better teams in the league, and they've still been able to stay afloat with what they have now.