The Philadelphia 76ers’ Andre Drummond has been in the NBA since 2012, when he joined the Detroit Pistons as the 9th overall pick of the draft. A two-time All-Star and one of the strongest rebounders of modern NBA, the 32-year-old is now lending his years of expertise to Stria Sport, a Chicago-based performance footwear brand founded by former collegiate athlete Eric Porter.

What’s special about Drummond’s newly forged relationship with the company is that he is skipping past the traditional show endorsement and signing on as a key equity investor and creative director as well.

Drummond will work with Stria Sport founder Eric Porter as a “key decision maker” on product design, campaigns, partnerships and brand vision. “I’m not just an NBA player,” says Drummond. “I’m a Creative Director, an Owner, and this goes much deeper than basketball.” https://t.co/tfRPV7JxXP pic.twitter.com/pGGNxnuZTZ — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 2, 2026

“I’m not just an NBA player. I’m a Creative Director, an Owner, and this goes much deeper than basketball,” Drummond said per a post on X by journalist Nick DePaula.

Worn by more than 100 athletes globally and the official footwear partner of the Harlem Globetrotters’ 100th Anniversary season, Stria Sport is already endorsed by professional athletes such as Bryce Cotton, Megan Gustafson, KJ McDaniels, Keifer Sykes, Majok Deng, Rayjon Tucker, and Justinian Jessup, among others.

Drummond is set to work with founder Eric Porter as a “key decision maker” on product design, campaigns, partnerships and brand vision. Stria’s mission framework draws from the Latin word Industria, emphasizing diligence, energy, and purposeful effort.

This philosophical branding aligns closely with competitive sport values, preparation over hype, substance over spectacle, qualities that are well in line with Drummond’s playing style over the years. The 32-year-old is seen by many as one of the most persistent defenders of recent times, and is surely not the flashiest around.

At its core, Stria Sport is athlete-founded and athlete-tested. The company was built by lifelong basketball players with decades of shoe industry experience who sought to address a persistent gap in the market: the forced trade-off between performance and aesthetics.

The brand’s flagship Stria Sport 107 Series is especially targeted towards basketball athletes, and focuses on lightweight construction, elite traction, responsive cushioning, and structured stability, per a statement from the Harlem Globetrotters.