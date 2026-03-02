The transition from starter to reserve can be a difficult adjustment for anyone, especially a rookie point guard on a rebuilding 19-43 team. Unfortunately for Jeremiah Fears, James Borrego is juggling a crowded backcourt while building a case to keep the full-time job. Thankfully, Dejounte Murray and Jordan Poole have helped the Oklahoma alum find value in the new perspective as the New Orleans Pelicans navigate the final stretch of an otherwise lost season.

With Murray and Trey Murphy III healthy and available, Fears could not complain about being the odd man out. It did mean learning a new rhythm and routine after making 44 starts in 62 games though. As for what's important to finish out what should be an All-Rookie season strong?

“Being able to adjust on the fly, getting out there, getting a feel for the game early. Seeing my first shot go in, seeing my teammates just continue to uplift me,” Fears confessed. “Credit to them, credit to the coaches for trusting me to be out there and make the right play. I had a little too many turnovers (against the Los Angeles Clippers), but I'll definitely watch film and try to learn from it.”

Learning some lessons that provide silver linings to build on is about all that is left for the Pelicans. DeAndre Jordan has served as a bench coach for three young bigs who've bounced in and out of the lineup. Yves Missi, Karlo Matkovic, and rookie Derik Queen have taken it all in stride with an eye toward development and the next impressive play.

Rather than sulk, Fears soaked in advice from two guards who started their careers from the bench. Those bonds have helped the rookie tackle everything that comes with being a professional.

“Talking to Dejounte, talking to Jordan Poole. Just asking questions, continuing to learn, and they've been giving me some really good advice on the game of basketball, on the court and off the court stuff,” Fears shared. “So, just being able to take the pieces of advice they give me and continue to translate them to the court.”

The most important piece of advice has been to stay true to oneself amid troubling times. Authenticity and heart are everything at this level. Fears has to direct the flow in some ways, go with it in others, until he finds out what works.

“Just continue to play your game. I think that's been huge. They've been telling me continue to play my game, do what I do in being a point guard on the floor,” explained Fears. “You've got to be able to talk, lead your teammates, put them in the right positions, and most importantly, continue to play my game. And I think listening to them and listening to the advice they've been giving me, I've been doing that each and every game. I think it's been working for me.”

The Pelicans have won three of their last five, but with the Western Conference playoff picture out of reach, the focus remains on development. Regardless of the final record, Fears seems primed to run the show eventually. Until then, winning a Sixth Man of the Month award should be a goal. Borrego understands that well. Showing the ability to produce off the bench while leaning on or yelling at the vets will be a key storyline in the season’s final weeks.