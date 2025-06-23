The Oklahoma City Thunder are champions for the first time, and this really does not come as a surprise. For the second consecutive season, the team that was long favored to win the NBA Finals got it done. The Boston Celtics did it last year, and the Thunder did it this season. With the way OKC played all season, it was very hard to imagine them not standing at the top when it was all said and done. The Indiana Pacers brought a massive amount of electricity with them the entire postseason and deserved to be in the position they were in. The Pacers did not get it done, but the grit and pace they showcased from April until now will be remembered forever. Anything can happen at any time, and if Pacers' star Tyrese Haliburton didn't tear his Achilles, then we could be discussing the Pacers' victory and rise to glory.

People didn't expect this series to be as hyped up, but it certainly delivered. The Game 7 viewership was the most-watched NBA Finals game in the last six years. According to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, the game reached 19.3 million viewers at 9:45 PM EST.

“The seven-game series has accounted for the 7 most-watched primetime television programs over the past 2 months.”

Article Continues Below

The Thunder deserve to be champions after forming a dominant team led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His rise to fame has been something to watch since being traded for Paul George six years ago. He is now an MVP, a Champion, and Finals MVP winner. Doing that in one season will put SGA in conversations with some of the best players of all time.

The Thunder will need to quickly move forward as the 2025 NBA Draft is on Wednesday. They own two picks and could very well trade one during draft night.