The Indiana Pacers suffered a tough loss in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but nothing was more emotional than Tyrese Haliburton suffering an Achilles injury early in the game.

After the game, Pacers legend Reggie Miller shared a message on social media to Haliburton and the team for their fight this season.

Article Continues Below

“I felt the gut punch to Pacer Nation, not only from the loss, but the loss of our fearless leader Tyrese Haliburton. The man upstairs always has a master plan and ‘this to shall pass'. I’m very grateful of the Pacers TEAM for bringing so much pride, grit and togetherness back to Indiana basketball.. Masterful job on the sideline Coach Rick Carlisle, and let’s not forget about all the men and women who work in the Front Offices who sacrifice a lot of their time to make things happen,” Miller wrote.

More on this story to come.