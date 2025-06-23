The Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the persistent Indiana Pacers — who fought valiantly after Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles early in Game 7 of the NBA Finals — and claimed the team's first championship on Sunday night.

OKC faced plenty of adversity en route to the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but with MVP/Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and magnificent team defense leading the way, this squad capped off the most amazing year the fan base has ever experienced.

And if the Thunder continue to play their cards correctly, this may only be the beginning. They boast a young core and an abundance of future assets, which elite general manager Sam Presti can use to potentially cement OKC as the sport's next dynasty.

The 2025 Executive of the Year does not have much time to pat himself on the back, though, with the NBA Draft set to begin this Wednesday.

The organization currently owns the No. 15, No. 24 and No. 44 selections, but since its roster is already quite bloated, fans should not expect to see Presti snag a prospect who will contribute right away. He will likely be ready to do business at some point during the proceedings. The No. 24 pick could be on the move.

“Nobody around the league expects the Thunder to make two selections in this year's draft,” ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel writes. “Presti is always pulling the trigger on deals during the NBA Draft, and we should expect nothing different when it comes to Oklahoma City with the 24th and 44th picks.

“That is why the expectation is that the Thunder will either trade this pick or use it for a draft-and-stash option.”

What do the Thunder have planned at NBA Draft?

This front office has a sharp eye for talent — they grabbed future All-Star Jalen Williams at No. 12, traded down to take rising talent Cason Wallace and signed All-Defensive First-Team selection Luguentz Dort as an undrafted free agent — but there is little room for newcomers at the moment.

The Thunder will have to keep the big picture in mind, which will presumably result in them completing at least one draft-night deal.

Sam Presti could still identify a long-term difference-maker at No. 15, though. And if he does, there is a distinct possibility that the rest of the league will put him on trial for practicing black magic.