The Golden State Warriors are hoping that the trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green will be enough to allow them to contend next year in the Western Conference alongside a Motley crew of role players. While Green is no longer the player he was in his prime, his trash-talking skills have not diminished at all.

Recently, Stephen Curry's brother Seth, also an NBA sharpshooter, recalled an incident where Green talked smack to him–with his brother standing in the immediate vicinity.

“I'm at the free throw line, and Draymond's out there. We're talking… I say something, and he's like ‘why are you talking? You're a journeyman. Every team in the league.' It was funny because Steph was right there. It was kind of awkward,” said Curry, per iHeartRadio, via TheWarriorsTalk on X, formerly Twitter.

Draymond Green has indeed been known as one of the NBA's biggest trash talkers during his tenure in the league, most notably informing Paul Pierce that he wouldn't get the same love that Kobe Bryant did during his retirement farewell tour.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Green's antics have at times become a major distraction, with him serving multiple suspensions during playoff runs and also punching teammate Jordan Poole prior to the 2023-24 season, which hung a major cloud over that campaign.

Can the Warriors compete?

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) prepares to play the Minnesota Timberwolves before game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
The Warriors last year looked like a legitimate threat right up until Stephen Curry got injured in the first quarter of their second round series vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Golden State hung on and won that game, they would lose the next four, bringing a promising season in the wake of the Jimmy Butler trade to an unceremonious end.

The Warriors have yet to make any notable moves so far this offseason, and the only real question for the team now is how they will handle the Jonathan Kuminga saga, which could be nearing its finish line.

In any case, when Green keeps his temper in check, he remains one of the more unique players in the league and an integral part of the Warriors' success.

