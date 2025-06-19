With the 2025 NBA Draft less than a week away, drama continues to build around the top prospects. Ace Bailey turned heads on Wednesday when he canceled his private workout with the Philadelphia 76ers. Players hoping to be selected at the top of the draft rarely turn down interviews or workouts with any of the teams with early picks. Bailey's decision has fans wondering if he will slip down in the draft like Shedeur Sanders did.

After an impressive season at Colorado, Sanders handled his pre-draft interviews poorly. Teams were concerned that his negative attitude would affect their team, allowing him to fall to the fifth round. However, according to Jake Fischer at The Stein Line, draft experts do not think that Bailey's situation is similar to Sanders'.

The last player to have a precipitous drop in the NBA Draft was Cam Whitmore. The former Villanova Wildcat was an early lottery pick in mock drafts. Instead, injury concerns caused Whitmore to fall all the way to No. 20, where the Houston Rockets finally picked him.

Despite the rumors swirling around Bailey, he remains a tantalizing talent. Even though he canceled their private workout, the 76ers could still take him with the third overall pick, pairing him with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain in their backcourt.

Scouts and draft experts wonder why Bailey turned down a workout with Philadelphia. Before last year's NBA draft, Wizards center Alex Sarr refused to work out with the Atlanta Hawks, all but demanding that they not pick him No. 1 overall. He got his wish and is reportedly happy in Washington.

If Bailey does not want to join the 76ers, it is unclear where he would like to end up. ClutchPoints' latest mock draft sees Bailey still going at No. 3, but only because Philadelphia traded back in the draft.

Because their team is close enough to contention, the 76ers have flexibility in the draft. If they don't like Bailey at No. 3, they could trade with a team more willing to take the risk.

Regardless of what happens, Bailey will still be one of the first few names called during the first round.