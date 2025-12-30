The Golden State Warriors have been up and down so far on the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 17-16 after a recent win over the Brooklyn Nets. Stephen Curry has continued to put up monster stat lines seemingly on a nightly basis, but it hasn't translated into a very impressive record so far for the Warriors.

One area where the Warriors have suffered this year has been in the frontcourt, as their offseason signing of big man Al Horford has turned out to be a major bust up to this point.

Coincidentally, the Warriors faced off against a player on Monday in Brooklyn whom they are continuing to be linked to in trade discussions.

“(Nic) Claxton is obviously the type of center the Warriors need since he can provide immediate production defensively and in terms of rebounding. Golden State has a genuine interest in Claxton, and there have been conversations between the two teams since the start of the season, sources said,” reported ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Siegel also noted that Claxton “…is one of the top names on Golden State's list of center targets ahead of the trade deadline.”

Overall, Claxton would provide rebounding and rim protection that the Warriors don't currently have on their roster, with Quentin Post and Horford both tending to stay closer to the perimeter despite their height.

While he wouldn't provide a ton of spacing, Claxton is also a talented passer as a big man who would seemingly work well in Steve Kerr's system centered around ball and player movement, and it might not take a whole lot for the Warriors to pry him out of Brooklyn.

In any case, the Warriors are slated to next take the floor on Wednesday afternoon for a New Year's Eve matinee against the Charlotte Hornets at 1:00 pm ET.