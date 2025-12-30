LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers were able to get back on track following Sunday’s 125-101 win against the Sacramento Kings, and part of the talk following the game was a couple of dunks LeBron James threw down off lob passes. One lob pass came from Marcus Smart, the other came from Deandre Ayton.

The Deandre Ayton lob in particular came in the third quarter when the Lakers really blew the game open as LeBron James’ dunk gave the team a 20-point lead early in the period. Following Lakers’ shootaround on Tuesday, Ayton spoke about how thrilling of a moment that was for him.

“Not everybody can throw a lob to LBJ. You got to be that guy to throw that lob,” Ayton joked. “It was really just Luka [Doncic] throwing the ball to the pocket getting double-teamed. I saw LeBron cut. . .he’s a train when he’s coming down the lane, it’s so obvious. You can throw it up anywhere and he’ll definitely catch it. I was so happy they called a timeout after that play so I could just enjoy it. Just give me this moment right now.”

For Ayton, it was an opportunity to return the favor from way back when he was in eighth grade. Ayton had attended one of James’ basketball camps, and that was the first time that James throw a lob to Ayton.

“It was kind of cool,” Ayton said. “That’s the work of the game when you’re working hard, playing hard as well.”

This week was a significant week for James as he turned 41-years-old while in the midst of a historic 23rd season in the NBA. After missing the first 14 games of the season due to a nerve injury, James has continued to play at an All-Star level.

Against the Kings, he finished with 24 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals while only missing one shot (11-of-13) in 28 minutes. Playing alongside him has afforded Ayton the opportunity to take things and add it to his own game.

“His consistency, being true to the game, approaching the game the right way,” Ayton said. “It’s contagious, just seeing him in his 23rd year and seeing how many reps he puts in and how early he gets to the gym. . .It just amazes you, and you want to put some of this stuff in your bag as well.”

The Lakers will look to start another mini-win streak as they host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.