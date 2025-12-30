The New Orleans Pelicans may have fallen short against the New York Knicks. However, Zion Williamson's return to the starting lineup offered a glimpse of hope for a franchise desperately seeking consistency and direction. After a stint coming off the bench, Williamson reclaimed his spot in the starting five, playing extended minutes without restrictions. While the loss stings, the forward's performance and demeanor afterward suggested a player finding his rhythm and a team beginning to rediscover its identity.

Tangible progress, measured optimism, and a sense that a long-anticipated recalibration may finally be taking hold. Even in a 130-125 home loss to the Knicks, Williamson sounded more encouraged than frustrated, emphasizing continuity, communication, and incremental gains that point toward a steadier future. The oft-injured 25-year-old ended the night with 32 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Though the result went the wrong way, the direction felt right.

“It was good. Like I said, me and (James Borrego) had communications the whole way through,” Williamson began. “We knew at some point I would get back (in the starting lineup). It was just a matter of when my minutes would go up so we could get the most out of them.”

That patient approach appears to be paying dividends. Perhaps most encouraging for the Pelicans is Williamson's reported physical condition.

“I felt pretty good at the end of the game,” Williamson stated. “My body feels good. Not the outcome we wanted, but we definitely did things better versus last game.”

For an organization that has spent years searching for consistency, “better” matters. Against the Knicks, Williamson noted a deliberate shift. The ball movement that plagued the Pelicans in recent games showed signs of life, with players making the extra pass and trusting one another.

“It's kind of what I talked about at the end of the last game,” noted Williamson. “You know we were stagnant. (Against the Knicks), we had more natural ball movement. We were trusting each other with passes.”

The Pelicans found themselves in a position to tie or win late, ultimately getting a quality look that simply did not fall. While frustrating, being competitive in clutch situations represents progress for a team that has struggled to find its footing this season.

“There was a play where we collapsed a little bit on defense but outside of that, I mean, we were right there,” Williamson explained. “All you can ask is to be right there within a shot or a tie game. We got a look, it just didn't fall.”

Obviously, not everything was rosy in the loss to the Knicks.

“We rebounded pretty well,” Williamson replied. “It's just, on our end defensively, we still kind of give up a lot of points.”

That defensive vulnerability has been a persistent issue. Still, with Williamson healthy, starting, and optimistic about the team's direction, the Pelicans finally have something to build on.