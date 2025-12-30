The San Fransico 49ers might be the best team in the NFC. The current standings don't align with that statement yet, but a win at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night would give them the No. 1 seed in the conference. The Niners are capable of winning the Super Bowl this season while overcoming a ton of injuries.

Speaking of injuries, both Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams missed practice on Tuesday. Williams left the game against the Bears and did not return with a hamstring injury.

Kyle Shanahan says RB Christian McCaffrey (back stiffness) and LT Trent Williams (hamstring) will not practice today. Shanahan says he's not sure how long Williams will be out, “but we'll give it a shot this week.” — Clayton Holloway (@HollowayNFLN) December 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kyle Juszczyk and Keion White joined CMC and Williams as non-participants on Tuesday. George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall were limited.

There should be no doubt that McCaffrey is going to play on Saturday night. He is dealing with back stiffness, but had a typical dominant game on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears. CMC rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 41 yards. His back stiffness is “nothing serious,” according to Mike Shanahan.

The hope is that Williams can return to action in an important game. There is a chance that Williams misses this week, but as Shanahan said in the tweet above, they are going to give it a shot. Williams has been one of the best tackles in the league for a long time.

Saturday night will showcase the best game of the weekend between the 49ers and the Seahawks. The winner gets a first-round bye and celebrates by winning the extremely tough NFC West division.