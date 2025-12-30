The return of shooting guard Jaden Ivey has been an intriguing situation for the Detroit Pistons. The former first-round draft selection made his season debut in November after suffering a fibula injury back in January. His 2024-25 season was cut short at 30 games when former Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony dove into Ivey's leg during a loose-ball scramble.

Before the injury, Ivey was arguably playing the best basketball of his career. His third season featured career-high averages in points, with 17.6, and an impressive 3-point shooting leap, averaging 40.9%. That growth was leading to winning basketball for Detroit, and his style looked like a seamless fit next to All-Star Cade Cunningham.

Ivey has been activated for 17 games and is currently coming off the bench for the Pistons. He was on a 15-minute playing restriction as he recovers to a suitable condition on court. There have been signs of progression with his game and conditioning, but the transition back is still a work in progress.

Jaden Ivey's minutes and usage have increased since his return

Ivey has been averaging eight points during his return to the team this season. He's clearly still working to regain his peak form and to contribute what he can to the Pistons. After a slow, cautious start, it looks like head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is working to increase Ivey's workload.

The Pistons routinely had Ivey playing an off-ball role as a secondary target offensively. He spent most of his minutes playing with the bench lineup, but Bickerstaff has started playing him more with Cunningham and the starters. This is pivotal for the Pistons, considering their lack of proven offensive initiators. Ivey is also being utilized as an offensive generator for Detroit to take extra attention away from Cunningham. He has been impactful in attacking man and zone coverages used by opponents on defense.

Bickerstaff and the medical team have stayed persistent on slowly ramping up his usage. He has been vocal about how difficult this transition can be for a player like Ivey.

“It’s continued growth. I can’t say it enough, but what he’s doing is difficult,” Bickerstaff explained. “To go 11 months without playing an NBA game and then coming back and having to play at NBA speed in the middle of the season is just not easy. But again, he’s a guy who’s embraced the challenge.”

Jaden Ivey adds shooting and spacing

The increased usage is starting to show the reward with Ivey's inclusion. Ivey has become one of the most reliable 3-point shooters for the Pistons, averaging 39.6% from deep on about three attempts per game. This is much needed for Detroit, considering they are ranked 25th in 3-point shooting, averaging 34.7% as a team.

Last season, Ivey showed the capabilities of being an impactful shooter in catch-and-shooter scenarios or by creating looks on his own. The 6-foot-5 guard was hitting catch-and-shoot targets down at a 40% average for Detroit. He has boosted that efficiency to 44% so far this season.

Ivey's game has visibly been impacted since the injury, as he has not shown the same explosive speed he had since the 2022 NBA Draft. He has done a productive job of playing within the flow of the offense instead of forcing shots to prove his athleticism is still intact.

Jaden Ivey has improved his defensive effort

The Pistons and J.B. Bickerstaff will always prioritize defense for their success. This has always been a needed area of growth in Ivey's game, and it looks like he is buying in and helping out.

Ivey has put together an NBA defensive rating of 113.5 through his 17-game stretch. His speed and effort still fit in Detroit's defensive identity, as he has done a quality job of playing passing lanes to help create turnovers. The Pistons are at their best when they can play in transition, and they have not lost a step in that department since Ivey has returned.

Ivey did not get to play many minutes with Detroit's best perimeter defenders last season. Now, with healthy perimeter depth featuring Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, JaVonte Green, and others around, Ivey does not have to be the consistent primary defender. With his bigger frame and wingspan, he is still equipped to match up against secondary targets and disrupt passing lanes.