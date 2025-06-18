The Detroit Pistons in recent years have been fixtures in selecting in the first round of draft night. But this year, the franchise won't be enjoying the same privilege, as they will be selecting in the second round with the 37th overall pick. As a result, they will have to find a potential diamond in the rough to improve the team if the Pistons don't improve through the trade market.

But while the Pistons have done relatively well in the draft, they have also committed some costly errors that came with long-term consequences for the franchise. Here is a look at the Pistons' 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in history.

10. Austin Daye – 2009

The Pistons selected Austin Daye out of Gonzaga with the 15th overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft, hoping his size and sweet shooting stroke would bolster their wings. Unfortunately, Daye was a defensive liability as he simply couldn't keep up with opposing players at either the three or the four.

Furthermore, his offensive inconsistencies didn't compensate his weaknesses on the defensive end. Perhaps, Detroit would've been better off selecting Jrue Holiday or Danny Green, elite perimeter defenders who were on championship teams.

9. Henry Ellenson – 2016

Talk about another project gone wrong. At the 2016 NBA Draft, the Pistons selected Henry Ellenson with the 18th overall pick. Ellenson was a sizable body at 6-foot-10 with a shooting stroke that can stretch the floor. While he was effective at Marquette, it was a different story at the NBA level. Like Daye, Ellenson was a huge defensive liability, making it hard to entrust him with major minutes.

8. Mateen Cleaves – 2000

Considered to be one of the franchise's biggest fumbles in terms of lottery picks, Mateen Cleaves was a bust. Growing up in Michigan, fans were certainly excited for Cleaves playing for his hometown. Unfortunately, Cleaves was hardly as effective at the NBA level in contrast to his days with Michigan State. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged only 5.4 points per game in his rookie season before carving out a journeyman career.

7. Rodney White – 2001

Another lottery pick who didn't pan out was Rodney White. The 6-foot-9 forward had tremendous size that could've theoretically boost Detroit's wing depth. However, despite the hype, the UNC Charlotte star turned out to be a dud. In his rookie year with the Pistons, White averaged just 7.1 points per game.

To add insult to injury, the Pistons passed up All-Stars Joe Johnson, Zach Randolph, and Tony Parker. On the bright side, Detroit did make a right decision in the same draft when they picked up Mehmet Okur in the second round.

6. Sekou Doumbouya – 2019

Although the potential was there, Sekou Doumbouya was a raw prospect that needed to improve other facets of his game. Nonetheless, the Pistons took him in with the 15th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 power forward may have registered some decent games, including a string of double-doubles. However, his inconsistency and limitations on offense only led to a three-year NBA career.

5. Stanley Johnson – 2015

Stanley Johnson was a fan favorite in Detroit, especially after his strong declaration after getting selected in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Pistons with the eight overall pick. While there were glimpses of his defense and athleticism, the major issue with Johnson was his limitations offensively. Being unable to expand his game, defenses could slack against Johnson. In fact, the Arizona star struggled to get his points, averaging just 7.1 points per game on 37% shooting in a Pistons uniform.

4. Killian Hayes – 2020

With the number of European stars growing in the NBA, the Pistons tried to get a prospect of their own in Killian Hayes. He was selected seventh overall at the 2020 NBA Draft, taken ahead of notable players like Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaden McDaniels. Unfortunately, the Pistons would regret this decision, especially when Hayes struggled to translate his game at the NBA level. He averaged just 8.1 points per game and shot only 38% from the field overall despite the opportunities given to him.

3. Greg Monroe – 2010

There was a time when the Pistons believed that Greg Monroe would be a franchise cornerstone. But while he did produce some good seasons, Monroe's talent soon ran out as the modern NBA soon demanded more from big men. Unable to evolve his game, Monroe's ceiling was exposed.

However, his limitations on both ends of the floor, coupled with a crowded front court, easily turned him into a journeyman. Furthermore, Monroe's drafting turned out to be more regretful, especially after Paul George and Gordon Hayward went on to become All-Stars.

2. Brandon Knight – 2011

At one point, it looked like Brandon Knight was a star in the making who was going to lead the Pistons into the future. He even led the NBA for most games played in his rookie year. But as great as his isolation scoring was, injuries didn't spare him. Due to injuries, including a torn ACL, Knight struggled to regain his old form. And eventually, Knight endured a rapid decline that opened the doors for a journeyman career before his inevitable exit.

1. Darko Milicic – 2003

The Pistons' major fumble came in the 2003 NBA Draft, a class supposedly stacked with talent. While it was clear that LeBron James was the top overall pick, the Pistons had plenty of blue-chip options to choose from with the list inclusive of Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

But instead, the team went with Serbian prospect Darko Milicic. Although the Pistons won a championship with Milicic, his fit in Detroit and culture shock marred his tenure. Had the Pistons made the right pick, the team would've probably mounted a dynasty.