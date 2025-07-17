Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has spent much of the offseason at the center of swirling trade speculation. And now, NBA insider Jake Fischer has revealed that Kuminga and his camp were hopeful for a sign-and-trade scenario with the Chicago Bulls.

That interest wasn’t one-sided. While the Sacramento Kings had shown the most external interest early on, Chicago surfaced as a realistic target. But the Bulls’ complicated negotiations with restricted free agent Josh Giddey and a wide gap in salary expectations ultimately derailed any momentum.

The idea of Kuminga landing in Chicago gained online traction, especially after rumors tied Warriors center Nikola Vucevic to a possible swap. However, for now, it appears Kuminga will stay in the Bay Area. Which might be something Kuminga doesn't want.

Why does Jonathan Kuminga want to leave the Warriors?

Kuminga’s desire to leave the Bay Area is rooted in more than trade rumors. Despite averaging a career-best 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds last season, his defensive inconsistencies and imperfect fit within Steve Kerr’s motion-heavy, ball-sharing offense have limited his minutes and role.

The Warriors’ current roster construction hasn’t maximized Kuminga’s strengths. His slashing ability, athleticism, and one-on-one scoring potential. And while Golden State continues to negotiate a possible extension, their hesitation has complicated other offseason moves, including delayed talks with veteran big man Al Horford.

Regardless, Golden State is being pushed to confront the future of its young forward. But from Kuminga’s perspective, Chicago was more than a destination. It represented an opportunity for a fresh start. Perhaps even a larger role. But, most of all, a possible chance to become the All-Star he believes he can be.

Whether in Chicago, Sacramento, or elsewhere, one thing is becoming increasingly clear. Kuminga is ready to spread his wings and move on. The only question is where.