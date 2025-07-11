Despite having just nine players currently under contract for the 2025-2026 season, the Golden State Warriors have yet to make a move in free agency. While they have their eyes on a handful of moves, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. does not want to make them until they make an official decision on Jonathan Kuminga, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Everything the Warriors have planned in the offseason “hinges on” Kuminga, per Charania. Golden State does not appear to have a solid plan for the 22-year-old forward, but wants to have his situation finalized before moving on.

“The Warriors have not made a move yet this offseason because a lot of what they're going to do, or trying to do, hinges on [Jonathan Kuminga's] restricted free agency,” Charania said on Sirius XM radio, via Real GM. “Does he come back on a deal? Or are you signing and trading him? That's held up their movement this offseason. You have a full NBA team whose actions have been held up so far because they're waiting on that.”

The Warriors extended a $7.5 million qualifying offer to Kuminga in June that allows them to match any offer he accepts. Kuminga has received interest from several teams in the offseason, many of whom are willing to give him the money he seeks. Golden State has enough room to give him a slight raise, but would likely not be able to match any potentially lucrative deal given its current situation.

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. eyeing free agency moves

Once the Kuminga situation is settled, the Warriors already have their eyes on future free agency moves. Golden State has been linked to veteran center Al Horford and is projected to re-sign guard Gary Payton II.

The Warriors are in a tough cap situation after trading for and extending Jimmy Butler at the 2025 deadline. Butler is owed more than $110 million over the next two seasons, as is Stephen Curry. Butler, Curry and Draymond Green will make over $138 million in 2025-2026 and $145 million in 2026-2027, per Basketball Reference.

Moses Moody's $39 million extension activates in 2025-2026, making him the team's fourth-highest-paid player. Buddy Hield will receive $9 million, with the remaining four players on rookie-scale contracts. The Warriors' 2025 draft class, Alex Toohey and Will Richard, have yet to sign their deals, but they will barely make a dent as a pair of second-round prospects.