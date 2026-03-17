The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, and Anthony Edwards once again sits at the center of the injury report. The Timberwolves list Edwards as out due to right knee soreness, placing Minnesota’s franchise star in focus as the team looks to bounce back from a recent loss vs the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Minnesota enters the matchup at 41–27, No. 6 in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Suns sit at 39–29, No. 7 in the West and are looking to end a two-game losing streak. With both teams battling for playoff positioning, Edwards’ absence could significantly impact the outcome.

Edwards has been the centerpiece of Minnesota’s offense this season. Through 58 games, he is averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. He is also converting an efficient 40.2 percent from three-point range and 79.6 percent from the free-throw line. In addition, the All-Star guard contributes 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, showcasing his two-way impact.

When Edwards is on the floor, the Timberwolves operate with far more offensive firepower. His ability to create shots at all three levels and take over games late makes him one of the league’s most dynamic scorers.

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Suns

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The Timberwolves’ injury report includes several additional names. In addition, Joan Beringer, Enrique Freeman, Julian Phillips, and Zyon Pullin are all out on G League assignments. Meanwhile, Naz Reid is listed as questionable with a right shoulder contusion.

As for Phoenix, the Suns have not yet submitted their official injury report.

Even so, Edwards’ absence remains the biggest storyline heading into this matchup. Minnesota will try to regroup without its leading scorer. At the same time, Phoenix will look to take advantage and snap its losing streak.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is no. His right knee soreness will keep him sidelined. As a result, the Timberwolves will need to adjust. It remains a crucial Western Conference matchup.