Sprite is stepping back onto center court with a fresh twist. The brand has launched new co-branded, limited-edition cans featuring select NBA teams and standout Unrivaled players, blending regional pride with basketball identity. Each design gives fans something tangible, something they can collect, share, and rep with intention.

Basketball has long shaped Sprite’s cultural footprint. Campaigns like “Obey Your Thirst” helped cement its voice in the game, while partnerships with athletes such as Anthony Edwards reinforced its presence across generations. Now, Sprite pushes that legacy forward through a multi-year collaboration with Unrivaled, aligning with women who continue to expand the sport’s reach and influence. This new rollout does not just celebrate logos or names. It highlights the communities, personalities, and momentum driving basketball today.

A Can for Every City, A Nod to Every Fan

The collection includes 17 NBA franchises and eight Unrivaled stars. Each can design reflects the energy and attitude of its respective city, turning a simple beverage into a badge of loyalty. Fans can find cans representing the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trailblazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, and Washington Wizards.

On the Unrivaled side, two separate can designs spotlight elite talent. One features Lexie Hull, Brittney Sykes, Napheesa Collier, and Skyler Diggins. The other highlights Kate Martin, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard, and Breanna Stewart. Together, the lineup reflects a cross section of players shaping the present and future of the women’s game.

Sprite will distribute the cans through March at select retailers in their respective local markets. Unrivaled editions will roll out across the Northeast, Las Vegas, and Florida markets, giving fans in those regions direct access to the special release.

The experience does not stop at the design. Fans can scan each can to unlock the Sprite Squad digital portal, which offers access to merchandise opportunities, game day tickets, and additional prize perks. That interactive layer turns the launch into more than a collector’s moment. It creates a direct connection between brand, athlete, and supporter.

In a league culture driven by identity and pride, Sprite’s latest drop meets fans where they are.