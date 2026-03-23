Former WWE Women's Champion and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan was recently spotted with her partner, Raquel Rodriguez, during the Boston Celtics vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Morgan and Rodriguez both sported Celtics jerseys when they were featured on the big screen. In a moment now going viral on the internet, Morgan was captured quickly chugging down an entire pint of beer. While Rodriguez struggled with it, Morgan seamlessly finished the glass and posed for the camera.

AYOOOOO LIV MORGAN CHUGGED THE ENTIRE BEER AT THE BOSTON CELTICS GAME SHE TOO REAL 😭 (H/T @SkyeSteeves) pic.twitter.com/8udwXuKvq6 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 23, 2026

The incident took place on Sunday, Mar. 22, 2026, during the Celtics vs. Timberwolves game, which the Celtics lost 92-102. Despite the loss, they are currently placed 2nd on the Eastern Conference table.

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Her ability to chug down a pint of beer went very with her upcoming collaboration as well. Morgan is now scheduled to be a part of a future Fortnite update alongside the legendary “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Liv Morgan opens up about her WWE WrestleMania surprise

A few weeks ago, while appearing on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, Liv Morgan opened up about the idea of having Britney Spears at WrestleMania. Addressing the chances of sharing a performance with Spears at WrestleMania, Morgan said, “Like Britney Spears. I'm such a Britney fan. I would love. Can you imagine Britney Spears shows up to like Monday Night Raw or WrestleMania?” Mogan said. “She's so iconic. She's so iconic in my mind. She could do no wrong. I'm so happy for her. She's just living her life. I would love to mix it up with Britney.” Morgan is now scheduled to face Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's title at WrestleMania 42.