In the coming days, fans will know the result of the NBA's vote regarding the planned formation of teams in Las Vegas and Seattle by the 2028-2029 season.

Expansion has always been on the NBA's agenda, especially with its sustained success and expanding reach. It has been at the forefront of globalization in sports, including possibly starting NBA Europe.

It was recently reported that NBA commissioner Adam Silver will work closely with FIBA to launch a league in Europe, particularly in key cities, similar to football.

NBA insider Marc Stein, however, is not too sold on the idea, expressing concerns on the “All-NBA Podcast” that the league might bite off more than it can chew.

“I spent so much time in England watching soccer, and I’m just trying to imagine NBA Europe franchises in London and Manchester that will essentially be expansion teams. You know, start-up teams. It’s different when you’re talking about Real Madrid and Barcelona moving from the EuroLeague to NBA Europe,” said Stein.

“Those teams have a history. Those teams already have a fanbase. They will obviously bring instant credibility to an NBA Europe. But a big part of NBA Europe is being in cities that don’t currently have basketball. And how is it going to work if the talent level isn’t good?”

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Some are already concerned about the competition being diluted if the NBA expands in Las Vegas and Seattle. So what more if NBA Europe takes off? Silver and FIBA are reportedly planning to start with a 12-team or a 16-team league.

Talented players from Europe might spurn the NBA to stay close to home. At the start of the current season, 71 Europeans were part of opening-night rosters, the highest in league history.

In January, the NBA held two games in Berlin and London featuring the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic. Paris, meanwhile, has hosted five games since 2020.