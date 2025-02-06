The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to acquire De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks in a massive trade before Thursday's deadline, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

As part of this trade, the Cavs will be sending Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, and two picks swaps to the Hawks for Hunter. In efforts to remain below the tax line this season, both teams engaged in deep conversations throughout the day on Thursday to find common ground on a deal that would work.

The three second-round picks that Atlanta will receive will be in 2027, 2029, and 2031.

Hunter, 27, was the fourth-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He has spent the first six seasons of his career with the Hawks and finds himself amid a career-best season.

In 37 total games this year, Hunter has averaged 19.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from three-point range. The athletic and lengthy win has been in early consideration for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award for his scoring prowess off the bench in Atlanta.

Although his overall production and some slight injury concerns have clouded Hunter's potential, this has been a breakout season for him. The Cavaliers, who own the best record in the Eastern Conference at 41-10, made it their priority to add a key weapon on the wing to fully pursue a championship this year.

While Brooklyn Nets wing Cam Johnson was rumored to be of interest to the Cavs leading up to the trade deadline, it was Hunter who emerged as Cleveland's top trade target due to Atlanta showing more of a willingness to part ways with him.

Hunter instantly fills a need the Cavs have on the wing, and he will very likely slide into the starting rotation next to Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, creating arguably the best starting rotation in the NBA.

Cleveland has sent a message to the rest of the NBA that they are legitimate title contenders this season and have what it takes to dethrone the reigning champion Boston Celtics in the East.

One key caveat of this trade is that acquiring LeVert and Niang pushes the Hawks into the tax for the 2024-25 season. As a result, a third team will be involved to take on smaller contracts in order for Atlanta to remain below the tax threshold.

With Jalen Johnson out for the season due to a shoulder injury and Hunter's value reaching a new high, the Hawks believed now was the right time to pull the trigger on trading the former first-round pick. Despite Hunter's production this season, Atlanta is now putting a lot of faith in 2024 first-overall pick Zaccharie Risacher to be their top wing option moving forward.

As the Hawks continue to focus on their future around Trae Young, the Cavs have gone all-in to capitalize on their immediate championship pedigree with the addition of Hunter.