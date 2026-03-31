Minnesota Vikings legend Adrian Peterson said on a recent episode of Above The Rim with DH12, hosted by Hall of Famer Dwight Howard, that his father was drafted into the NBA before a life-altering shooting derailed his career.

“My dad was basketball. Mickey D’s All-American basketball, got drafted to play in the NBA and that summer got shot in his stomach and in the leg,” Peterson said.

“He fought for like a year to try to save his leg because obviously he still wanted to play. Keep those dreams alive but unfortunately that didn’t happen but he was able to save his leg and his life.”

Peterson’s father, Nelson Peterson, was a standout college basketball player at Idaho State. He earned All-American Honorable Mention honors in 1985 and averaged 14.5 points per game across two seasons, including 18.3 points per game during his final year.

However, there is no publicly available record indicating Nelson Peterson was selected in any NBA Draft. There is also no documentation confirming he was a McDonald’s All-American, a distinction typically well recorded in basketball archives.

Questions remain around Adrian Peterson’s father and reported NBA draft claim

Given his production at Idaho State, it is plausible he may have pursued professional opportunities or workouts with NBA teams prior to the reported shooting incident. Still, the absence of verifiable draft records raises questions about the accuracy of the claim.

Nelson Peterson’s life later included legal troubles. He served time in prison for money laundering when Adrian Peterson was around 13 years old.

While Adrian Peterson was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top running backs of his era, he earned MVP honors in 2012 after rushing for 2,097 yards, the second-highest single-season total in league history. He also led the league in rushing three times and was named to seven Pro Bowls during his career. Peterson spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, while also playing for the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

Peterson’s comments add a personal layer to his family history, though key aspects of the basketball claims remain unconfirmed based on available records.