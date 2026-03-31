It's been nearly a week since the NBA Board of Governors approved a look into expansion into cities such as Seattle and Las Vegas. Seattle, in particular, has been a topic for fanfare when it comes to the potential of bringing back the beloved Sonics.

However, sports media personality Bill Simmons is not too keen on the idea. In fact, he is proposing an alternative, per The Bill Simmons Podcast. At the outset, Simmons is arguing that bringing the Sonics back for sentimental reasons is the wrong approach.

“If the goal is we have to right a wrong in Seattle, first of all, you never should have took the team from Seattle in the first place,” he said.

Furthermore, he contends that, instead of expansion, relocate a bad-market team to Seattle.

“You can’t then say well we’re going to add two more teams to fix the wrong we did in Seattle,” Simmons said. “Especially when you have a couple teams that you have to seriously think about, are they in the right markets? First of all, if you’re going to move them to Seattle, why doesn’t the Portland guy who doesn’t even have an arena yet have the option to potentially move into Seattle? Why wouldn’t some of the other franchises eventually have the options to move their? Conspiracy Bill wonders, do you play this expansion thing because ultimately you know it’s not going to work, and now you relocate a franchise into Seattle?

On Monday, the NBA approved the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sonics became the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008.