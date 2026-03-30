The debate of the NBA GOAT between Michael Jordan and LeBron James will never end, but the five-time MVP doesn't care about it.

During an interview with CBS News, Jordan dismissed GOAT debates. Jordan doesn't believe in them, and he explained that athletes “learn from” each other as they “progress the game.”

“There's no such thing as GOAT, you know, to me,” Jordan declared. “It's not to me. You know, it's only because I think, you know, we are transcended from other people, other athletes. We learn from other athletes. We progress the game as we move further. To say that one is better than the other is not really right.”

Is Michael Jordan the GOAT of the NBA?

Even if he doesn't care for the debates, Jordan is widely regarded as one of the NBA's GOATs. This is due to the dominant run he and the Chicago Bulls went on in the '90s, winning six NBA Championships from 1991 to 1998.

He was named NBA Finals MVP in all six series. Additionally, he won five NBA MVPs and was a 14-time All-Star throughout his career.

However, other NBA legends are also in the conversation. James is one of the most prominent names thrown around in the GOAT talk alongside Jordan.

It's a fascinating debate, as James has not won as many NBA Championships as Jordan (four), but he has been named an All-Star in 22 consecutive seasons from 2005 to 2026. While he hasn't won as many championships as Jordan, James has appeared in 10 Finals series.

James is also the NBA's all-time leading scorer, overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He has scored over 43,000 points throughout his career.

Jordan vs. James isn't likely to be settled anytime soon, and the debate will continue for eternity. Either way, they are two of the greatest of all time.