Jaden Ivey is at the center of the discussion amid his worrying behavior on social media, which prompted the Chicago Bulls to waive him on Monday.

The Bulls cited “conduct detrimental to the team” in their decision to release Ivey, who has been expressing his religious beliefs via live videos on Instagram. He made anti-LGBTQ comments and even called out Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

While many have mocked the 24-year-old Ivey, he found an unlikely supporter in New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, who quoted a verse from the Bible in his post on X.

“‘Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.' Matthew 5:10,” wrote Henderson.

“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

Matthew 5:10 https://t.co/CTpkaMx0oT — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) March 31, 2026

While touting his faith, Ivey called out the NBA for celebrating Pride Month, calling it “unrighteous.”

The 23-year-old Henderson has been very open about his religious beliefs as well, crediting Jesus for his career. He said his faith is the most important thing in his life, as it has helped shape his identity.

He also said his faith saved him from his “dark thoughts,” telling NBC Sports Boston that everybody needs help at some point.

“Only Jesus pulled me out. I tried everything else, and it didn't work. Only Jesus,” said Henderson, who was drafted by the Patriots as the 38th overall pick in 2025.

While everyone has a right to express his or her opinion, Bulls coach Billy Donovan noted that it is not absolute, stressing that they still have to be respectful and professional, especially since people in their organization have different backgrounds.

Donovan also tackled the importance of providing athletes with enough resources for mental health.