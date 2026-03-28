Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton delivered his take on the hot-button MVP debate between Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama. After Spurs' Wembanyama made an MVP case for himself, it strengthened believers pulling for Wembanyama, while convincing others.

Haliburton, during his postgame appearance with NBA on Amazon, announced his MVP selection, per Nightcap.

“If I had a vote, it would for sure go to Shai for back-to-back. I think what Wemby is doing in San Antonio is amazing,” Haliburton said. “So, I don't want to take away from that. I would vote for Shai, but I see the campaign that's going for him. It's within well-reason, but I would definitely vote for Shai.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, who's a -320, is the odds-on favorite to repeat as MVP, leading Wembanyama's +270 odds, which is followed by Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic (+2700).

NBA insider makes his MVP pick between SGA, Wemby

NBA insider Zach Lowe picked Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over Spurs' Victor Wembanyama for MVP. For Lowe, it's not a paricular close race, he said, per The Ringer.

“I think Shai, start to finish, this is his MVP. He also has a 400-minute advantage over Wembanyama, which it matters… that’s a lot,” Lowe said. “When Shai is putting up the kind of value he is on both ends of the floor, it’s not like he’s a minus defensively… and he’s shooting the way he’s shooting, through in the minutes, if they clinch the No. 1 seed, I think it’s his MVP,” Lowe said.

“I do think Wemby has a real case. I think he’s made it to second on my ballot over Jokic.”

"I think Shai, start to finish, this is his MVP. … if [the Thunder] clinch the No. 1 seed, I think it's his MVP. I do think Wemby has a real case, I think he's made it to 2nd on my ballot over Jokic." Zach Lowe on the MVP race 🗣 (via @ringer)pic.twitter.com/hzbAyMvWLe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2026

Still, Lowe gives the edge to Gilgeous-Alexander as his pick for this year's MVP award.