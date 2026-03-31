The 2026 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class is starting to trickle out. Reports reveal at least four individuals who have been inducted into the HOF, with Amar'e Stoudemire and Candace Parker leading the way.

While Stoudemire and Parker are in the front of the pack, Doc Rivers and WNBA legend Elena Delle Donne are also inducted for the 2026 Hall of Fame, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Stoudemire, Parker, and Delle Donne are nominated as players, while Rivers is nominated as a head coach.

“Amar'e Stoudemire, Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne and Doc Rivers are among the members inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026, sources tell ESPN,” reported Charania.

The full list of Hall of Fame inductees won't be revealed until sometime in April. For now, Amar'e Stoudemire, Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, and Doc Rivers are the known inductees into the HOF.

Stoudemire played 14 years in the league, and one in another pro league, before retiring from basketball. He played his first eight seasons with the Phoenix Suns, serving as one of the NBA's best power forwards at the time. He is also well-known for his four and a half seasons with the New York Knicks. Amar'e Stoudemire ended his career averaging 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, Candace Parker is known as one of the all-time greats in the WNBA. She had a long 16-year career, during which she won three championships (2016, 2021, 2023). Parker is also a former Rookie of the Year (2008), two-time WNBA MVP (2008, 2013), and a seven-time All-Star. She ended her career averaging 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.